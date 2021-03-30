Almost 14,000 NWT residents fully vaccinated

- Advertisement -

The GNWT says as of March 29th, 13,933 residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Clinics are ongoing in several NWT communities for both first and second doses of the vaccine.

Minister of Health and Social Services, Julie Green says that 58 percent of adults have received one dose of the vaccine, and 36 percent have received two doses.

Green mentioned that with these numbers, the GNWT’s goal of achieving full herd immunity is now in question.

So far, 23,722 first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to NWT residents, up around 1,600 from this time last week.

There are currently no active cases of Covid-19 among NWT residents, with one active case in the territory belonging to a non resident.