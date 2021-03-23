Fort Chipewyan Winter Road is now closed for the season

- Advertisement -

As of noon Tuesday, vehicle access to Fort Chipewyan will be blocked off, with the gates locked and rig mats removed.

A Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo spokesperson says the winter road was closed due to safety concerns with the condition of the road in certain areas.

“With warmer temperatures, snow is melting and the 120 km section through the sandhills is soft with large ruts and potholes. Crews need temperatures consistently below 0 to maintain snow and ice coverage, keeping the road safe and accessible.”

He adds that using the winter road when it’s closed is strictly prohibited and extremely dangerous.

The winter road opened up on December 31st meaning it was open for fewer than 100 days.