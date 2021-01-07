Schedule for COVID-19 vaccine clinics released

- Advertisement -

The COVID-19 vaccine will be offered to community members based on priority determined in the NWT Vaccine Strategy according to the GNWT.

The schedule below represents the latest detail available for clinic schedules. If information about your community is not available below, check back for updates.

This schedule is being provided by the GNWT to show the latest planning and to set expectations with the caveat that things will continue to change as plans are finalized.

The exact community dates from January 11th on have yet to be determined.

- Advertisement -

The schedule for first dose administration of COVID-19 vaccine in NWT is as follows:

Week of January 4th – 10th (Long Term Care Residents and Staff)

Fort Simpson: Elder Care Home (January 8)

Fort Smith: Northern Lights Special Care Home (January 8)

Hay River: Woodland Manor (January 7)

Inuvik: Inuvik Regional Hospital Long Term Care Unit (January 8)

Norman Wells: Sahtú Dene Nechá Kǫ́ Long Term Care Facility (January 8)

Yellowknife: Stanton Territorial Hospital Extended Care Unit (Completed – January 5)

Week of January 11th – 17th (All eligible residents 18 years and over in community)

Colville Lake, Wrigley, Sambaa K’e, Jean Marie River, Nahanni Butte, Tsiigehtchic, Sachs Harbour, Ulukhaktok, Paulatuk, Lutselk’e and Wekweeti.

Dettah (Priority population)

Week of January 18th – 24th (Priority populations)

Fort Liard, Fort McPherson, Aklavik, Tuktoyaktuk, Fort Providence, Ndilǫ and K’atl’odeeche First Nation.

Weeks of January 18th – 31st (Priority populations)

Behchokǫ̀, Norman Wells, Fort Resolution, Fort Simpson, Fort Good Hope, Enterprise, Kakisa, Whati, Délı̨nę, Gamètì, Tulita, Fort Smith, Hay River, Yellowknife and Inuvik.

February – March (General public, pending vaccine supply)

Ongoing vaccinations to complete second doses for those who received previous first doses and;

Further opportunities for the general public for first doses as vaccine supply becomes available.

The GNWT says that this information is subject to change and that logistics and schedules will continue to be adjusted.