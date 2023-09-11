The wildfire risk to the Town of Fort Smith has been deemed low as of the most recent reporting from the community.

On September 8th, Director of Protective Services Adam McNab alongside Unified Command assessed the risk to the main townsite of Fort smith as being low.

As a result, the decision has been made by the Unified Command to demobilize structure protection equipment in the Town of Fort Smith from Carls Drive west to Tamarac.

On September 11th, council announced a preemptive plan for re-entry with dates subject to change due to shifting wildfire behaviour.

- Advertisement -

Starting September 12th, essential services will be asked to return to the community to prepare all essential services for full operations over a six day period.

“Every effort will be made by the Town to contact all essential services over the next 24 hours,” a town official says.

After the six day grace period, demobilization efforts will begin for remaining structure protection in Bell Rock and a return for the general population, with the exception of any “vulnerable populations.”

The Town of Fort Smith is reminding residents that dates are subject to change due to wildfire shifts.