Work continued yesterday in the South Slave as crews continue to battle wildfires tearing through the region.

Officials say Paradise Gardens will have a crew today utilizing information from drone flights to address any remaining hotspots.

According to the Town of Hay River, a “good portion” of the Hay River wildfire’s edge has been blacklined from the lake to the intersection of Highway 2 and 5. Drone flights have continued to provide information regarding hotspots for crews to address.

The fire’s edge to the south of KFN has been contained as of the most recent report and work on the fire’s edge to the east has begun.

Hay River Council is set to review the re-entry plan for the town today at 4:00pm. The dates for re-entry will be defined after un-favourable weather conditions pass over the weekend.

MyTrueNorthNow will provide an update as soon as information becomes available.