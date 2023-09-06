The fires around Hay River and KFN continue to make little progress as crews continue their hard work. There have been no new reports of lost properties, but the fires remain too close for residents to return just yet.

Today saw warm conditions with around 40% humidity, and relief from the recent rainfall continues to dry up, however temperatures are expected to reach 18 degrees and some cloud coverage should help lower the intensity of the fires. It will give a good opportunity for the team of crews and heavy equipment to continue getting good work done.

Some winds are expected to cause small fire growth to the east, though it is not expected to be enough for the fire to reach the town itself.

Helicopters continue to drop water on key areas, and ground crews continue to use hand tools to clear up any remaining fire fuel. Heavy machinery and crews will create a tightline running from the shores of Great Slave Lake through the entire Hay River Corridor to the Highway 1 Junction to the west of town. Heavy machinery and crews covered roughly 15km of ground yesterday with first passes of approximately 30 km of fire line on the west side of the river.

Heavy equipment continues work in the Kakisa area to tightline around the edge of the fire to secure the area and support a safe return. Two machines were moved there today to expedite that work.