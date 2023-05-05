Premier Caroline Cochrane, alongside several MPs, met with the Northwest Territories Métis Nation (NWTMN) regarding a Memorandum of Understanding between the two governments.

The meeting focused on continuing to share information and perspectives including: public health priorities, Métis health benefits, education initiatives, and increasing GNWT Métis hiring.

The MOU was initially signed in November 2012, renewed December 2017, and again in April 2022 for another four years.

As the agreement stands, both governments have committed to meet twice per-year.