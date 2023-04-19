“This gorgeous northern special is just 1 year old and has so much love to give. Not only is she a complete goofball (she still needs to work on her paw-to-eye coordination) but she has such a big heart and wants to befriend every person she meets! She was at large, roaming outside for possibly most of her life, so she still has some learning to do when it comes to leash manners. Liana would need a home with patience to help support her while she adjusts to life indoors however, she has proven to be a quick learner and is always looking for direction to follow. Liana has not been cat tested, but she has been good with other welcoming, social dogs so far.”