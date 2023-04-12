Listen Live
Yellowknife Skating Club Returns for Annual Show

By Connor Pitre
Multiplex. Supplied by MyTrueNorthNow.com staff.

Later this month, the Yellowknife Skating club will be returning to the Multiplex Arena for their annual skating show.

The Yellowknife Skate Club is a non-profit organization which is run by volunteers, and offers a wide range of skating instruction for people of any skill. Their lessons on balance, control, and agility come from a nationally tested and proven curriculum. They teach their students different skating styles as well, such as figure skating, hockey, speed skating, and ringette.

The event is set for April 29th, and will see approximately 150 skaters of all skill levels in the performance. The theme will be “A Blast from the Past,” which will reflect on the previous fifteen years of music from previous events.

After three years of no events due to COVID restrictions, the coaches are excited to bring the event back, and hope that it stirs pleasant memories within the audience. One show is set for 12:00 pm, and the other at 6:00pm.

Tickets can either be purchased at the door, or can be bought at the Yellowknife Skating Club Website, which can be found by clicking here.

