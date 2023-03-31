Commissioner of the Northwest Territories Margaret Thom granted assent to 12 new GNWT bills on March 30th.

The assent comes shortly after the GNWT budget 2023 announcement earlier this week.

The bills passed this sitting cover a variety of themes and issues related to the NWT, including social safety net priorities, carbon pricing benchmarks, income tax harmonization and several other issue-based bills.

“The bills passed during this session reflect our dedication to ensuring the safety, prosperity, and well-being of our residents, and we will continue to prioritize their needs and interests in everything we do.” House Leader R.J. Simpson said in a release.

- Advertisement -

Acts proposed in nine of the twelve bills are scheduled to take force by April 1st of this year, with three left to come into force on future dates yet to be determined.

Links to bills given assent:

Bill 56: An Act to Amend the Northwest Territories Housing Corporation Act

Bill 57: Miscellaneous Statute Law Amendment Act, 2022

Bill 60: An Act to Amend the Petroleum Products and Carbon Tax Act

Bill 62: An Act to Amend the Income Tax Act, No. 2

Bill 63: An Act to Amend the Official Languages Act

- Advertisement -

Bill 66: An Act to Amend the Property Assessment and Taxation Act

Bill 67: An Act to Amend the Fire Prevention Act

Bill 68: An Act to Amend the Child Day Care Act

Bill 86: Supplementary Appropriation Act (Infrastructure Expenditures), No. 3, 2022-2023

Bill 87: Supplementary Appropriation Act (Operations Expenditures), No. 3, 2022-2023

Bill 88: Supplementary Appropriation Act (Infrastructure Expenditures), No. 1, 2023-2024