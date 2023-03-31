The GNWT has updated the points rating system used to prioritize public housing clients.

Public housing applicants who meet the eligibility requirements undergo prioritization using a rating system that allocates applicants a given number of points based on certain criteria.

Previously, criteria included circumstances such as; lack of space in the home and inadequate income.

“Updating and modernizing the points rating system for public housing is one way Housing NWT is supporting people most in need, while ensuring a client-centered, transparent and fairly delivered public housing program.” Minister of housing Paulie Chinna said in a release.

Changes to the new rating system include prioritizing victims of domestic violence, introducing a new category for ‘chronically’ homeless applicants, enhancing points awarded for time spent on the waitlist, and several other incentives.

Current public housing clients and those on the waitlist will need to provide proof of their time spent to receive the new points being introduced.

The new points system will be in effect on April 1st.