Starting on April 1, local 10-digit dialing will be introduced for Yellowknife area callers.

In Yellowknife, Dettah, Behchokǫ̀, and Whatì (867 area code), local calls dialed with seven digits may be interrupted by a network message reminding callers they must dial 10 digits when making local calls.

Residents and businesses are reminded they need to add their area code to programmed numbers in all communications devices.

Local calls will go through until May 31, after which time seven-digit local calls will no longer be completed.

Canada’s major communications service providers have developed a communications campaign informing the public about the introduction of 10-digit dialing and new area codes for certain areas.