Yellowknife has just lost another bus route for local schools.

First Transit, the company that oversees the school busses in Yellowknife, announced in a Tweet that Bus 7 will not be running for the foreseeable future. The reason given was a staff shortage, which is the same cause that lead to three other bus routes, 9, 10, and 12, to be shut down back in January.

Routes 9 and 13 have since merged into a single route.

First Transit explained on their website that “There is no additional space on other routes to accommodate families affected by this disruption.”

- Advertisement -

They went on to explain that “First Transit was recently bought out by a Quebec-based group called Transdev. YK1, Yellowknife Catholic Schools, and la Commission scolaire francophone des Territoires du Nord-Ouest have made contact with the new owners as all parties continue to advocate for solutions. We are committed to working together until short-term and long-term solutions are found.”

Anyone interested in becoming a bus driver can call First Transit at 867-873-4693, or send an email to [email protected]