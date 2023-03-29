Yellowknife has just lost another bus route for local schools.
First Transit, the company that oversees the school busses in Yellowknife, announced in a Tweet that Bus 7 will not be running for the foreseeable future. The reason given was a staff shortage, which is the same cause that lead to three other bus routes, 9, 10, and 12, to be shut down back in January.
Routes 9 and 13 have since merged into a single route.
First Transit explained on their website that “There is no additional space on other routes to accommodate families affected by this disruption.”
They went on to explain that “First Transit was recently bought out by a Quebec-based group called Transdev. YK1, Yellowknife Catholic Schools, and la Commission scolaire francophone des Territoires du Nord-Ouest have made contact with the new owners as all parties continue to advocate for solutions. We are committed to working together until short-term and long-term solutions are found.”
Anyone interested in becoming a bus driver can call First Transit at 867-873-4693, or send an email to [email protected]