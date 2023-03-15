The GNWT is reminding residents and commercial drivers to pay attention to weather conditions and be prepared for upcoming changes when navigating highways and winter roads.

Drivers are especially reminded to check weight restrictions on ice roads as the territory heads into the warm season.

On the Mackenzie Valley Winter Road, it is recommended that all vehicles have a LADD 1 radio channel and call out their direction of travel on bridges and major hills. The Mackenzie Valley Winter Road typically closes on April 1.

According to the GNWT’s website Yellowknifers travelling to Dettah can expect the Dettah Ice road to close on April 16 based on the roads 20-year average closing date.

Generally, most winter roads in the NWT close between the end of March to the beginning of April. The last Ice road to close based on the 20-year average is the Aklavik Ice Road which runs across the streams of the Mackenzie Delta and the Arctic Ocean.