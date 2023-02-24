Beloved local mixologist Skye Plowman announced a new book entitled: Frontier Spirits- Cocktails With a Taste of Place as part of Grow NWT’s annual Agrifood Industry Conference.

Participants were invited to sample one of Plowman’s signature cocktails from the book and were gifted a copy of her book.

“We are launching this book to show that despite what people may think, there is a taste of the north and we want to showcase that.” NWT Agrifood Executive Director Janet Dean told My True North Now.

Guests at the conference included multiple NWT agriculture advocates from potato farmers in Hay River to Mixologist Skye Plowman herself.

“I think this is a great opportunity to showcase all of the unique flavours of the north there are so many things that the world doesn’t know about, even our own community doesn’t know about, and finding a way to incorporate these delicious local ingredients into something that people can really enjoy is a pleasure,” Plowman said.

Conference activities continue until February 24.