NWT MLA Katrina Nokleby held a constituency meeting after her session on February 21.

The MLA says that meetings like these are important to keeping her constituents in the loop about plans and to receive feedback and input from residents.

Topics included the Yellowknife polytechnic university, funding for environmental development, and specifically housing development in the city.

Nokleby says that an ongoing issue in her constituency is the lack of options for affordable housing.

The MLA says that she has plans to leverage ‘distant’ landlords to take more accountability for high-cost, low-value rentals such as Lanky Court, which was condemned in previous years.

“It’s sad that I’ve been having to support people moving out of my riding rather than in but I’m always happy to see my residents move on to better living conditions,” Nokleby told My True North Now.

Nokleby also says that a continuing issue in her constituency is residents spiraling out of control financially.

“How does an elder go into $20,000 of debt before the government notices.” Nokleby pondered.

The MLA references a high cost of housing and little to no financial support for residents in her area and says solutions are in the works to provide better support for her constituents.