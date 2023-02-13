The Northwest Territories Geological Survey is now accepting applications for the 2023-2024 Northwest Territories (NWT) Mining Incentive Program.

The Mining Incentive Program (MIP) provides funding to prospectors and exploration companies who propose new exploration projects or are already carrying out NWT mineral exploration work. The total MIP budget is $1.5 million, and all levels of exploration, from grassroots to advanced, are eligible for funding.

Prospectors licenced to operate in the NWT can apply for up to $25,000 in funding. The funding limit was increased from $15,000. For 2020-21 mineral exploration companies licensed to operate in the NWT can apply for up to $240,000 in funding representing up to 60% of eligible project expenses.

The deadline for applications is April 28, 2023.

Application forms can be found by clicking here.