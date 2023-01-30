Repairs to the damaged section of the Wood Buffalo National Park winter road have begun.

On Friday, January 27th, crews were working to repair a ramp at the Quatre Fourches River crossing, which was very steep due to low water levels on the river. One of the machines partially broke through the ice and caused significant damage to the crossing, making the road impassable. The road was immediately closed to travelers.

Crews have already begun repairs. We’re not able to estimate how long the repairs will take at this time, but will release updates as the roadwork progresses. Travellers are advised to continue making alternative travel arrangements.

More information can be found by calling the toll-free Information Hotline at 1-867-872-7962.