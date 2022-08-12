- Advertisement -

During the early morning hours on August 11, 2022, Inuvik RCMP responded to a home invasion/ robbery at a residence in Inuvik.

An elderly male and female tenant reported an unknown male brandishing a knife forcibly entered the residence demanding money. An altercation ensued inside the residence resulting in both tenants receiving non-life threatening injuries for which medical treatment was required. The male suspect took some items then left the residence.

Through the police investigation, the identity of the male suspect was established as well as that of a female accomplice. Police have arrested a 27 year old male and a 29 year old female who remain in custody. Multiple related charges are pending.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Inuvik RCMP at 777-1111.

