Yellowknife’s Fire Ban is remaining in place for another weekend.

On June 9, 2022, the City of Yellowknife implemented a mandatory open air burning ban. The ban includes the use of approved fire pits within the city. Due to very dry conditions and an indication of minimal rain forecast throughout the weekend, the City of Yellowknife has implemented an open air burning ban. This ban covers the Yellowknife area, including the Fred Henne and Yellowknife River Camps.

There are a few things the public can do to make sure no fires take place during this time. Make sure cigarettes and cigars are properly extinguished before disposing of them. It is also recommended that any camp fires found in Yellowknife’s Green Spaces, as well as any bush fires to 911, 873-2222, or 1-877-NWTFIRE (1-877-698-3473).

The ban will remain in effect until further notice. The public will be advised of a change in status as soon as possible.