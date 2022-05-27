- Advertisement -

The NorthWords Writers Festival began in earnest on Thursday evening.

For nearly twenty years, NorthWords has been helping writers across the Territories find their voices, and put them on the path of all the great writers that have come before. Every great story starts with a single word, so that’s why, for their first event of the Festival, NorthWords held an open mic night!

“Flash: Your 3 Minutes of Fame” allowed any aspiring writers to take to the stand, and share a brief example of their literary work. Dozens of writers filled the seats at the Sundog Trading Post in Yellowknife, each taking their turn to share what they had written. To help ease the nervous minds of anyone who would be sharing for the first time, several NorthWords organizers took part as well.

This was just one of the first events for the NorthWords Writing Festival. Many other seminars and workshops are planned throughout the weekend, featuring a whole host of accomplished Northern writers.

A full list of events for the Festival can be found by clicking here.