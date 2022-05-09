A Busy Weekend for the YK Trade Show

- Advertisement -

Over the weekend, a slew of different businesses filled the Yellowknife Multiplex.

From May 7th to the 8th, the Yellowknife Chamber hosted the Spring Trade Show. Close to 200 businesses, organizations, local merchants, and non-profits filled the arenas. They showed their services, and sold their wares to an enthusiastic public, who braved the weekend’s poor weather to support their friends and neighbours.

We spoke with Melissa Syer from the Chamber of Commerce, who gave her thoughts on how the Show was going by mid-Sunday.

“It has been amazing. a lot of hardworking vendors put a lot of work into their booths, and then we’ve just had an amazing turnout. Yesterday we were just shy of 2,000 people come through, and today has been a little bit quieter, but I think we’ll see the same number of people throughout the day.”

Mrs. Syer also shared how this year’s show compared to previous years, with having to deal with the restrictions of the pandemic.

“This year, we sold fewer booths, but in terms of the public coming out to support the businesses, it’s been amazing, and pretty similar to what we saw in 2019.”

The Yellowknife Co-op, Williams Electronic, Music NWT, Home Base Yellowknife, Mermaid and Moon, and Breakaway Fitness were among the many businesses that could be found throughout the show. Several food vendors also worked to keep the crowds fed all weekend long.