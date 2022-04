- Advertisement -

Crooked Whisker Pet Supplies and True North FM want to help more animals get adopted from the NWTSPCA. This week for Wet Nose Wednesday we are showcasing Messi!

Messi is a big shy boy. He loves to go for leash walks and once he trusts you he is your friend. Messi currently enjoys his regular meals and being outdoors.

If you or someone you know would love to bring Messi home email nwtspcayk@gmail.com or adopt-foster@nwtspca.com