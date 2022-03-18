City of Yellowknife Seeking Community Input on Aquatic Centre

- Advertisement -

The City of Yellowknife would like to inform residents that Clark Builders, the Aquatic Centre design-build team, is hosting Aquatic Centre Accessibility consultations on Tuesday, March 29. The sessions are open to all Yellowknifers, and will assist Clark Builders in designing a facility that is accessible and meets the needs of the community.

There will be two sessions, with the first running from 1:00 until 3:00, and the second one running from 6:00 until 8:00.

The consultation sessions will follow all Public Health Orders issued by the Chief Public Health Officer. Attendees must wear masks or face coverings, and physical distancing measures will be in place.

Each session will begin with a Design Team and a universal design understanding introduction. The relationship between the Accessibility Code and the Building Code will then be explored before accessibility considerations are discussed in more detail. Items for discussion include but are not limited to entrances, washrooms, colour contrast, wayfinding/audible and visual cues, and site-specific considerations.

Following the sessions, Clark Builders and their consultants will continue the design for the Aquatic Centre, taking into consideration the feedback from the community. Yellowknife residents will be consulted again in June 2022 on the accessibility elements, when the design is expected to be 60% complete. This will help to ensure that the facility is meeting the needs of the community.