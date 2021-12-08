Public Health Emergency Extended through December 21

- Advertisement -

It was recently announced that the Northwest Territories will be extending the current Public Health Emergency.

This decision was made by the Minister of Health and Social Services, Julia Green, under the Northwest Territories’ Public Health Act, and under the advice of Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Kami Kandola.

This new extension will last until at least December 21st, and will help the government to be able to quickly respond to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It will also help to keep preventative measures like social distancing and mask mandates in place for the time being.

