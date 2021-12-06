Travelling Mask Exhibit Will Soon Open in YK Museum

- Advertisement -

An exciting cultural exhibit is coming to Yellowknife!

Starting on December 7th, the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre will be hosting “Breath: Creating resilience through traditional art,” a travelling exhibit which is being presented with help by the Department of Education, Culture and Employment, and Health and Social Services.

This exhibit features up to 45 hand-made masks, which have each been crafted by artists from all across the country. Each mask tells a personal story of courage, fear, sadness, and love, and are an excellent representation of unity as we continue to face the challenges of the pandemic. The crafting methods of the masks themselves are quite diverse, ranging from beadwork, embroidery, birch bark etching, metalwork, glass fusion, and others.

Two artists from the NWT also have masks that will be featured. Eliza Firth of Inuvik and Taalrumiq/Christina King, originally of Tuktoyaktuk.

The Museum will be following public health guidelines during the exhibit. This includes requiring masks for any visitor over the age of two. Any visitor over the age of 12 must provide proof of vaccination, and the Museum is asking all visitors to practice social distancing.

The Exhibit will be open until April of 2022, and can be viewed between Tuesday and Sunday, from 10 am to 5 pm.