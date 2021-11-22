Active Cases Greatly Decline in Latest COVID Update

- Advertisement -

The latest COVID-19 update has come in, and while it reports nine new cases in the NWT, it also shows a dramatic drop in active cases.

The previous update from November 19th showed 104 active cases across the Territory, while the update for November 22nd shows that number has dropped to just 48.

The highest concentration of active cases remains in Tuktoyaktuk with 36. The Yellowknife area currently has seven, while Inuvik has two. Hay River, Norman Wells, and Bechoko each have one.