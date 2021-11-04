Zero new COVID-19 cases reported in NWT

- Advertisement -

Zero new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the NWT over the last 24 hours, with the active case county across the territories also taking a tumble.

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer says when accounting for new recoveries, there are now 62 active cases of the virus in the territories, along with two out of territory cases, down rom 71 just 24 hours ago.

The region containing Dettah, Ndilǫ, and Yellowknife continues to lead the way for total active cases in a health region with 30.