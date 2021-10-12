Man charged in Inuvik weekend shooting

- Advertisement -

Inuvik RCMP has arrested a man in relation to a shooting on Mackenzie Road in Inuvik on October 10th.

They received a call for a shooting at approximately 12:23 a.m. and upon arrival at the scene a victim was found with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was transported to hospital by emergency health services.

A short while later, a man was located and arrested near the scene.

38-year-old William Aleekuk has been charged with Attempted Murder and remains in custody pending his next court appearance on October 13th.

Inuvik RCMP says there are no public safety concerns at this time and the victim and accused were known to each other.

They are being assisted in the investigation by the G Division Major Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Section.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Inuvik RCMP at 777-1111.