Pitch for new aquatic centre being made, City looking to borrow funds

On October 12th, the City of Yellowknife plans to pitch it’s plan to build a new Aquatic Centre.

City administration is presenting to Council asking them to seek voter approval for the borrowing of up to $10,001,00 to finance the development of the Aquatic Centre.

Council will also be asked to authorize the City to enter into a contract with Clark Builders in the amount of $67,735,329.

City Manager Sheila Bassi Kellett says the proposed Aquatic Centre, which has been underway since 2016, is a significant project for the community.

“It is important for Yellowknifers to know the status of this project, the next steps, the decision they will be asked to make in a November referendum, and the implications of the decision of that vote,” she adds.

The City is preparing to hold a referendum on November 23rd to determine if they can borrow a portion of the funds necessary.

In order to maximize flexibility and ease of voting during COVID-19, the City will be proceeding with mail‐in balloting.

Ballots will be mailed to each eligible voter. A person is eligible to vote if they are a Canadian citizen; are 18 years of age; and have lived in Yellowknife for the past year.

The ballots may be returned by pre‐paid mail, dropped off at City Hall or taken to one of the two voter assistance locations that will be available on November 23rd.

All ballots must be received by 7:00 p.m. on November 23rd. A majority of ballots cast is required for approval.

Mayor Rebecca Alty says a detailed communication plan has been developed for the October 12th meeting in order to lay out a process that will provide information to voters.

“The City’s goals are to maximize voter turnout for this important decision, and to ensure voters are able to base their decision on a suite of information including the financial impacts, and the implications of approving/declining the proposal to borrow for the Aquatic Centre,” she adds.

Alty says comprehensive information is essential so that Yellowknife voters understand what they are being asked to vote on and the implications of a yes or no vote.

The public and members of the media are invited to watch the live webcast on October 12th at 12:05 p.m. to view the presentation and find out more about the proposed project and referendum.

The latest information on the proposed Aquatic Centre is available on the City’s website.

The Aquatic Centre development schedule indicates completion is expected in mid/late 2024.