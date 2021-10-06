Yellowknifer wins 20k off scratch ticket

By
Keven Dow
-
Photo supplied by the Western Canada Lottery Corporation.
Yellowknifer Curtis Hardisty says he couldn’t believe his eyes when he checked his Set for Life Zing ticket and discovered he had won $20,000.

“I scratched the ticket and uncovered three $20,000 icons, but didn’t think I was seeing things right.” he adds.

The winning ticket was purchased from the downtown Reddi Mart in Yellowknife according to a news release from the Western Canada Lottery Corporation.

Hardisty says he had to take the ticket back to the store to scan it there before he started to believe he had actually won.

“After that I was really happy,” he adds.

The winner says his one main plan for his winnings is a family vacation.

“I would like to take my family to Edmonton. It would be nice for us to have a family get away,” he adds.

