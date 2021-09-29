One new COVID-19 death in NWT, 50 new cases

- Advertisement -

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer was informed of an additional death due to COVID-19 that occurred today.

This brings the total number of deaths to six in the NWT, with four of them occurring since Saturday.

There have been 50 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the territory since September 27th.

There are now 259 active cases among residents in the territory. 165 of those are in Yellowknife, while 75 are in Behchokǫ.

The total number of cases related to the Sahtu outbreak is at 899. A total of 632 cases have been resolved from the outbreak.

The total number of hospitalizations related to this outbreak has gone up to 29 while ICU admissions remain at 12.