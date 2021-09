- Advertisement -

There is one new exposure notice on a flight heading into the NWT.

The notice is for WestJet flight WJ3258 from Edmonton to Yellowknife on September 24th.

The exposure notice applies to people between rows 16 and 20.

Fully vaccinated people should self monitor, those who aren’t must self isolate for ten days and get tested for COVID-19.

Last week, two other flights in the NWT were listed as exposure locations.