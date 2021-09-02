Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics being run in Hay River

- Advertisement -

A couple new pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics are being run in Hay River, as the health authority tries to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

Two clinics are being run at the Hay River Regional Health Centre on September 10 and 24 between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. You should call to make an appointment.

Another two clinics are being run at the Fisherman’s Wharf on September 11 and 25 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on both days.

This clinic is drop-in.

The community is exactly at the territorial average when it comes to its vaccination rate: 76 per cent fully vaccinated and 80 per cent at least partially vaccinated.

But Hay River still has 20 per cent of people who are unvaccinated.

Kakisa, the smallest NWT community, became the first to be fully vaccinated in the NWT, when updated vaccine figures were announced at the start of the week.

The community of 36 residents will end the month of August as the only community to reach that mark.

Sachs Harbour, Ulukhaktok, Fort McPherson and Yellowknife are the only other NWT communities over the 80 percent fully vaccinated mark.