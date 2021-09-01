Kakisa becomes first NWT community to reach full vaccination

- Advertisement -

Kakisa, the smallest NWT community, has become the first to be fully vaccinated. The community of 36 residents will end the month of August as the only community to reach that mark.

Sachs Harbour, Ulukhaktok, Fort McPherson and Yellowknife are the only other NWT communities over the 80 percent fully vaccinated mark.

The territory as a whole is at 76 per cent fully vaccinated and 80 per cent partially.

Colville Lake and Fort Good Hope, the two communities that have been most impacted by the Sahtu outbreak, are now up to 38 and 64 percent fully vaccinated while being 65 and 72 percent partially.

The Tlicho region, comprising of Behchokǫ̀, Gamètı̀, Wekweètı̀ and Whatı̀ remains the lowest vaccinated area of the NWT at only 62 per cent fully vaccinated and 69 per cent partially.

362 NWT residents received the second dose of the vaccine for the week ending August 28th, while 454 residents received first doses.

This means 32,475 residents have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 34,636 first doses have also been delivered to residents.