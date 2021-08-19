YK and several other detachments halts services due to Covid uptick

- Advertisement -

Front counter services at the Yellowknife RCMP Detachment have been halted at this time due to the rising number of cases in the community.

The Detachment, located at 5010 Veterans Memorial Drive, will continue with policing operations while the front entrance is closed and locked.

Inspector Dyson Smith, Yellowknife Detachment Commander says they have been preparing for this situation for months now and have policies and protocols in place.

“We will continue to respond to emergency calls for service 24/7 in the safest manner we can given the circumstances,” he adds.

- Advertisement -

Anyone who needs to get in contact with the RCMP’s Operational Communications Centre can find a phone in the inside first vestibule of the Detachment. The phone connects directly with the centre.

Administrative and non-emergency calls can be directed to 867-765-3900, Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Any criminal activity should be reported via telephone to 669-1111.

Other RCMP detachments in Fort Good Hope, Norman Wells, Inuvik, Hay River, Deline are also closed to the public due to those communities having several confirmed cases of COVID-19.