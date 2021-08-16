Five confirmed, ten probable COVID-19 cases in several communities

- Advertisement -

Several COVID-19 cases have been reported connected to travel in and out of Fort Good Hope over the past weekend.

The traditional hand games tournament held from August 5 to 9 in Fort Good Hope has been identified as a COVID-19 exposure location by the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer.

In total there are five confirmed cases and ten probable COVID-19 cases in several communities. The GNWT has issued a public containment order in Fort Good Hope and Colville Lake to try and contain the spread of the virus.

This means anyone who was in the two communities between August 5 and 15 that aren’t fully vaccinated has to self-isolate for 10 days starting August 15 and arrange for testing. Those who are fully vaccinated have to self-monitor for symptoms and arrange for testing if they see any.

- Advertisement -

Indoor gatherings aren’t allowed, outdoor gatherings are only allowed with people from the same household and there’s a limit of ten people in essential service locations at a time.

Two confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in Colville Lake.

There is also one probable case in Délı̨nę, four in Yellowknife, and one confirmed case in a non-resident worker in Hay River — which is not connected to the Fort Good Hope/Sahtu cluster.

On August 14, two confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five probable cases were reported, most of which were in Fort Good Hope — one of the confirmed cases was in Norman Wells. The Norman Wells case is an out of territory worker.

Kandola added that there may be evidence of community transmission.

The GNWT is holding a press briefing on the recent spike in cases later on Monday morning.