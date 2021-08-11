Vaccine passport on the way for international travel

- Advertisement -

Fully vaccinated Canadians will soon be able to get proof of their status for international travel.

Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

He says the government is working with the provinces and territories, as well as international partners, to create a proof of vaccination for travel.

All Canadian citizens and residents will be able to obtain the proof if they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

No timeline or dates were provided for when it will become available.