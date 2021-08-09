UPDATE: Missing teenage girls located safe and sound

By
Keven Dow
-
RCMP Sign. (Supplied by MyTrueNorthNow.com staff).
- Advertisement -

Fort Providence RCMP advise that the 16 and two 14 year old girls who were reported missing have been located and are safe.

Fort Providence RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR