28 environmental monitoring and research projects receive funding

$1.7 million in funding will be distributed to 28 monitoring and research projects through the NWT Cumulative Impact Monitoring Program.

Funding recipients include Indigenous governments and organizations, universities and territorial and federal government departments.

This year, there are nine new projects starting, receiving approximately $600k in funding. 10 projects are mid-term, nine are in the final year while two have been withdrawn due to COVID-19.

Of the 28 projects receiving funding, three are focused on Indigenous knowledge, 24 are science focused and two combine Indigenous knowledge and science.

Minister of ENR Shane Thompson says recommendations on project funding were made by a steering committee composed of representatives from Indigenous governments and organizations, co-management boards and territorial and federal governments.

“All of these projects address key cumulative impact monitoring priorities for caribou, water and fish,” he adds.

Thompson says the projects funded this year cover a wide range of topics and will help decision-makers at all levels make informed decisions for the territory and for residents.

“Results will provide valuable knowledge for resource managers, governments and communities to inform decision-making,” he adds.

More information about the NWT Cumulative Impact Monitoring Program and the funded projects can be found online.