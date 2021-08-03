Five NWT communities added to retail subsidy program

- Advertisement -

Five additional NWT communities are eligible for the federal government’s food nutrition subsidy program, Nutrition North Canada.

The communities of Nahanni Butte, Tsiigehtchic, Fort McPherson, Inuvik and Tuktoyaktuk are now eligible for the retail subsidy during their seasonal periods of isolation.

This will lower the cost of food during break-up and freeze-up, when food has to be flown into the communities.

Nutrition North Canada works in collaboration with provincial, territorial, Indigenous and program partners to address food insecurity and ensure access to essential items in northern and remote communities.

Premier Caroline Cochrane says addressing food insecurity is a priority for the GNWT and of remote communities.

“Tsiigehtchic asked the 19th assembly to advocate on their behalf to be included in the Nutrition North subsidy program, and a review of the program identified other communities in the NWT with extreme food costs that could use support,” she adds.

“I am thrilled that our advocacy has been successful,” adds Cochrane.

The program also subsidizes certain essential items like diapers, non-prescription drugs, soaps and hand sanitizers sold by registered retailers and suppliers.

“Through the expansion of the retail subsidy into these five communities, our government is demonstrating our continuing commitment to improving quality of life and the affordability of everyday goods in the NWT,” says MP Michael McLeod.