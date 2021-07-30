Delta-driven COVID-19 resurgence possible in Fall, Dr. Tam

- Advertisement -

Canada may be heading towards a Delta-driven fourth wave of COVID-19.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam gave the latest projections today (Friday), which suggest a possible resurgence of the virus in September.

While some resurgence is expected as measures are eased, Tam said if we maintain current levels of community-wide contacts, Canada could see a modest increase in cases amounting to some 1,300 cases by the start of September.

However, if cases begin to get closer to 7,500 cases by the same time, it could mean that reopening is proceeding too quickly, she said, and we could expect to see a sharp resurgence by the end of the summer.

“Delta is a formidable foe,” Tam said urging Canadians to get vaccinated against the more transmissible variant.