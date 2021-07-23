Hay River RCMP arrest and charge woman for multiple incidents

- Advertisement -

Hay River RCMP have arrested and charged a woman in connection with a string of incidents that occurred in town over the last month or so.

Savannah Egotak, 19 of Hay River, faces three charges of breaks and enters, two charges of theft exceeding $5000, one charge of motor vehicle theft and one charge of mischief.

The charges relate to three events in Hay River. One on June 16th where RCMP attended to an alleged Break and Enter to a GNWT facility. Another on June 21st when RCMP received a call that a second alleged Break and Enter to a GNWT facility had occurred. A missing vehicle was also reported. The last one was July 19th when RCMP received a call that an alleged Break and Enter had occurred at a convenience store.

The investigations included the retrieval of video surveillance from different locations. RCMP utilized the video to successfully identify the woman, and on July 20th, arrested Egotak without incident.

She appeared before a Justice of the Peace on July 21st, and will next appear in Territorial Court on August 30th.