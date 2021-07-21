Applications open for fund addictions recovery and aftercare fund

- Advertisement -

Health and Social Services is now accepting applications for the new Addictions Recovery and Aftercare Fund.

The fund will provide funding to Indigenous Governments and community organizations to hire community-based counsellors.

These counsellors will support individuals living in recovery from addictions and/or support community-based addictions recovery and aftercare programming.

Social Services Minister Julie Green says the fund is assisting residents maintain and retain their wellness.

- Advertisement -

“Indigenous and community governments can use this fund to hire their own counsellors to support addictions recovery and aftercare support and programming,” she adds.

Indigenous Governments in the NWT that have negotiated, or are in the process of negotiating, self-government agreements will have priority access to this fund until September 1st.

After September 1st,the remaining funding will be available to other community governing authorities and non-government organizations on a first come, first served basis.

Green says this funding is one of many actions the GNWT is taking to increase the number and variety of culturally-respectful, community-based mental wellness and addictions recovery programs, including aftercare.

The application form and guidelines are available online.