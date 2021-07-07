New exhibit Treaty 11 exhibit at Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre

- Advertisement -

A new Tłı̨chǫ community exhibit ‘Treaty 11 – 100 years’ is now on display at the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre.

Treaty 11 was the last numbered treaty signed between Indigenous governments and the federal government, signed by Chief Mǫwhì in Behchokǫ̀, on August 22, 1921.

Tłı̨chǫ Grand Chief George Mackenzie said the treaty paved the way for Tłı̨chǫ self-governance, by setting out guidelines for “the modern nation-to-nation treaty making process”.

“Chief Mǫwhì knew what was coming and 100 years later we are on the path that recognizes our nation and our land,” George Mackenzie, Tłı̨chǫ Grand Chief said in a statement.

- Advertisement -

“The exhibit also highlights the memories we have of annual Treaty days when the Tłı̨chǫ people would travel by canoe, gather and celebrate together with traditional dances and feasts.”

The centrepiece of the exhibit is the Tłı̨chǫ treaty medal, on loan from the Tlicho government, who helped organize the exhibit.

An official opening will be held July 16 which will feature a feeding the fire ceremony.

The new exhibit can be viewed from Wednesday to Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m.