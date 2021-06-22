Territory inches closer to vaccine benchmark

- Advertisement -

The NWT’s vaccination rate reached a little bit higher this week, but is still below the benchmark the GWNT had set out to loosen restrictions on indoor gatherings.

Seventy-one per cent of people 18 years and older are partially vaccinated, with 65 per cent of people fully vaccinated.

For the population aged 12 years and older, the vaccine rates are slightly lower, with a 69 per cent partially vaccinated rate and a 60 per cent fully vaccinated rate.

In total this week, more than 1,500 people received their second vaccination compared with last week and more than 600 more people have received their first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Despite the increase, the numbers are still below the GNWT’s benchmark to loosen the restrictions on indoor gatherings — a 66 to 75 per cent fully vaccinated rate and a 75 per cent partial vaccination rate.

The GNWT in its updated Emerging Wisely plan had given a rough timeline of when they expected that would happen — around early July.

Self-isolation requirements were lifted on Monday after the GNWT’s benchmarks — which were based on the number of new COVID-91 cases daily throughout Canada and the vaccination rate in the rest of the country — were met.

The GNWT is yet to update the community specific data. But different requirements for self-isolation have been set out for travellers visiting remote communities in the territory.

Some communities vaccine rates are below the territorial average, particularly in remote areas in the Tłı̨chǫ and Sahtu regions.