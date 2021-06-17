Charges laid in historic Yellowknife sexual assault investigation

- Advertisement -

Yellowknife RCMP General Investigations Section have laid charges of sexual assault and exploitation in a historical investigation.

Alberta RCMP received information on a historical sexual assault and opened the investigation.

The incident is believed to have occurred in Yellowknife in 2009 during summer tryouts for the 2010 Arctic Winter Games.

Since it took place within Yellowknife, Yellowknife GIS took the lead in the investigation.

- Advertisement -

The accused worked in the NWT between 2007 and 2017 in the communities of Tulita and Fort Simpson and often travelled to Yellowknife.

RCMP say the accused moved to High Prairie, AB in 2017 and has history with the High Prairie School District No. 48.

The man was arrested charged with two counts each of Sexual Assault and Sexual Exploitation and will appear in Territorial Court on August 10th.

Anyone who may have any information related to these offences or potentially others, are asked to report it to their local RCMP.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, they can call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or text “nwtnutips” plus their message to 274637.