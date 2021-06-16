Applications open for summer vendors

- Advertisement -

Vendor applications are now open for summer events put on by the City of Yellowknife.

Non-profit organizations, NWT artists, and licensed businesses can apply to be crafts, art or food vendors at city-sponsored special events.

The two summer events that are open right now for vendors are Arts in the Park and Canada Day.

Arts in the Park is an annual event in Somba K’e Civic Plaza where residents can come after work to enjoy a picnic, listen to music, and purchase art.

There is no cost for artists to attend. There is a maximum of 6 spaces available for local artists each evening.

Artists must be registered in the NWT Arts Program to not comply with additional regulations.

The dates available are July 8th, 22nd, 29th and August 5th, 12th, 19th.

For the Canada Day celebration, preference will be given to non-profit organizations as there are limited spaces available.

In order to be considered for Canada Day, vendors should apply by close of business on June 25th.

All vendors looking to register can do so by emailing events@yellowknife.ca.

The city says all events will follow the latest advisories as issued by the Chief Public Health Officer.

Programs may change or take place with little notice depending on the situation surrounding COVID-19 in Yellowknife.

More information can be found on the City’s website.