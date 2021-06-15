Behchoko RCMP locate overdue man deceased

- Advertisement -

Behchoko RCMP have found the body of a man who was reported overdue on June 10th at approximately 3 p.m.

The man is presumed to have drowned.

RCMP were advised that the overdue 42-year-old man, who had headed out in a canoe earlier in the week, had not been heard from for several days.

Police began an immediate investigation, and once they confirmed the man was not at any of the locations he frequents, they engaged Search and Rescue.

- Advertisement -

Behchoko community volunteers had also been out for a preliminary check of the location he was believed to have travelled to.

Both searches were negative on the location of the man however, RCMP did obtain a description of the canoe and the gear the man had taken with him.

RCMP members along with two community volunteers who knew the area to assist, boarded a helicopter dispatched from Yellowknife and began a search of the Frank Channel area.

At approximately 7 p.m., the man was located deceased in a body of water alongside a canoe matching the description.

The area did not provide a safe landing spot so the location was marked and later on, community volunteers familiar with the area, provided a boat for RCMP to retrieve the man.

He was brought back by boat to Behchoko, and then to the Detachment.

A post mortem examination has been ordered. RCMP are assisting the Chief Coroner with the investigation.