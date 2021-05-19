Dates released for YK summer construction work

- Advertisement -

The City of Yellowknife has released starting dates for the planned construction projects taking place within the city this summer.

The week of May 24th will see the paving of Con Road from Rycon Drive to Con Place, as well as installation of curb, an asphalt pathway and street lighting upgrades begin.

The replacement of water main, sanitary and storm sewer piping and residential services on Hordal Road from Range Lake Road to Spence Road will also begin the week of May 24th.

In late May and early June, work will begin on the replacement of asphalt, concrete curb and sidewalk on School Draw Avenue, from 44 to 46 Street, 54th Avenue, from 49 Street to School Draw, and Forrest Park.

- Advertisement -

Last but not least, repairs to a 20-metre section of Moyle Drive will begin in mid-June.

The city asks residents to be attentive to road signs, reduce speeds in construction zones, and plan ahead when commuting, as traffic delays can be expected in construction areas.

For the latest information on road closures and delays, follow the city on Facebook or Twitter or visit their website.